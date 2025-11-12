Left Menu

CFTC Chair Pham Signals Greenlight for Leveraged Crypto Trading

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham is gearing up to approve leveraged spot crypto trading, which could mark a significant policy shift in the U.S. crypto market. This move promises new growth opportunities for cryptos like DeepSnitch AI, raising hopes for more liquidity and investment in early-stage tokens.

Updated: 12-11-2025 15:47 IST
Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham is poised to authorize leveraged spot crypto trading as early as next month, indicating a pivotal policy shift for the U.S. crypto market. This development could be the first significant step towards encouraging crypto innovation since 2021. Despite the ongoing government shutdown, Pham remains in discussions with industry leaders, preparing guidelines for new leveraged spot crypto products. This initiative follows a previous CFTC plan aimed at bringing more spot crypto products under U.S. regulation.

The anticipated approval for leveraged trading is expected to unleash a new wave of growth for emerging cryptos, presales, and exchange listings. Notably, DeepSnitch AI, a market-intelligence presale, has already generated over $510,000, with its price climbing 50% to $0.02244. Market analysts believe that this could transform DeepSnitch AI into a rare 100x opportunity.

The CFTC's move could significantly alter U.S. crypto policy, allowing traders to access leveraged crypto spot positions lasting up to 28 days. This presents a milestone for adoption, signaling to retail traders that enhanced liquidity and opportunities are on the horizon, particularly for early-stage crypto tokens before gaining broader exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

