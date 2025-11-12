CFTC Chair Pham Signals Greenlight for Leveraged Crypto Trading

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham is poised to authorize leveraged spot crypto trading as early as next month, indicating a pivotal policy shift for the U.S. crypto market. This development could be the first significant step towards encouraging crypto innovation since 2021. Despite the ongoing government shutdown, Pham remains in discussions with industry leaders, preparing guidelines for new leveraged spot crypto products. This initiative follows a previous CFTC plan aimed at bringing more spot crypto products under U.S. regulation.

The CFTC's move could significantly alter U.S. crypto policy, allowing traders to access leveraged crypto spot positions lasting up to 28 days. This presents a milestone for adoption, signaling to retail traders that enhanced liquidity and opportunities are on the horizon, particularly for early-stage crypto tokens before gaining broader exposure.

