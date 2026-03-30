The Russian oil tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, has successfully reached Cuban shores carrying a significant humanitarian cargo of 100,000 tonnes of crude oil. This arrival, as reported by Interfax news agency, marks a pivotal moment in the Russian-Cuban relationship.

The journey of the vessel was traced along Cuba's northern coast, according to ship tracking data from LSEG. The backdrop of this operation is President Donald Trump's recent announcement suggesting a softening stance on the U.S. blockade, asserting he has 'no problem' with countries supplying crude to Cuba.

This development could signal a shift in U.S. foreign policy regarding Cuba, potentially altering the economic dynamics for the island nation. The delivery underscores ongoing geopolitical negotiations involving energy resources and international diplomacy.