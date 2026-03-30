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Russian Tanker Brings Humanitarian Aid to Cuba Amid U.S. Policy Shift

The Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin has delivered 100,000 tonnes of crude oil to Cuba as a humanitarian shipment. This delivery comes amid a potential policy change by the U.S., with President Donald Trump indicating a more open stance on oil shipments to the island nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:07 IST
Russian Tanker Brings Humanitarian Aid to Cuba Amid U.S. Policy Shift
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian oil tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, has successfully reached Cuban shores carrying a significant humanitarian cargo of 100,000 tonnes of crude oil. This arrival, as reported by Interfax news agency, marks a pivotal moment in the Russian-Cuban relationship.

The journey of the vessel was traced along Cuba's northern coast, according to ship tracking data from LSEG. The backdrop of this operation is President Donald Trump's recent announcement suggesting a softening stance on the U.S. blockade, asserting he has 'no problem' with countries supplying crude to Cuba.

This development could signal a shift in U.S. foreign policy regarding Cuba, potentially altering the economic dynamics for the island nation. The delivery underscores ongoing geopolitical negotiations involving energy resources and international diplomacy.

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