Iran's Nuclear Mystery: UN Demands Transparency

The UN atomic watchdog has criticized Iran for barring inspectors from bombed nuclear sites and failing to account for its enriched uranium stocks. Despite an agreement in Cairo to resume inspections, Iran claims it's void. Concerns over weapon-grade uranium linger as detailed reports remain unsubmitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:55 IST
The United Nations atomic watchdog criticized Iran for not allowing inspectors into nuclear sites bombed in June by Israel and the United States, according to a confidential report revealed on Wednesday. Concerns are mounting over Iran's unaccounted enriched uranium stockpile, as the agency describes the situation as 'long overdue.'

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mandates monthly verification of countries' stocks of highly enriched uranium, like Iran's, enriched up to 60%—a step away from 90% weapons-grade purity. Despite a September agreement in Cairo promising full inspection resumption, progress remains stalled, and Iran now asserts that the deal is void.

Of particular concern is the loss of continuity in tracking Iran's enriched uranium stocks, with the IAEA only inspecting some of the 13 unaffected facilities and none of the bombed sites. As a Non-Proliferation Treaty member, Iran is required to furnish a detailed update on the affected facilities without delay, enabling comprehensive inspections.

