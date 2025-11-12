Left Menu

Empowerment Over Tradition: Assam CM Sarma Defends Financial Aid to Women

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress for distributing traditional items while advocating for direct financial assistance to women. He emphasized non-partisan welfare efforts and land rights for tribal communities, marking the celebration of freedom fighter Bhagawan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a critique against the Congress party for disparaging the state's financial assistance scheme to women. He pointed out that Congress would distribute items like lungis, dhotis, and mosquito nets every five years, whereas his government provides Rs 10,000 directly to women's bank accounts, aiming to empower them financially.

Speaking in Guwahati, Sarma emphasized that his government's welfare schemes transcend political affiliations and aim to uplift women, regardless of their voting choices. He expressed a vision to transform women into 'Lakhpati Didis'. Concurrently, Sarma participated in Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada, handing over land title certificates to tribal families in Kamrup district as part of celebrating freedom fighter Bhagawan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary.

The initiative awarded land rights to about 4,673 indigenous tribal families from communities residing in reserved forests, acknowledging their generational habitation. Sarma reiterated the state government's dedication to tribal empowerment and resolving land disputes, reflecting ongoing efforts since his tenure began in 2021.

