Rajasthan's Ghoomar Festival 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza Across Divisions

The Ghoomar Festival 2025 poster was released by Deputy CM Diya Kumari, marking the first simultaneous celebration on November 19 across Rajasthan's seven divisional headquarters. The event aims to showcase Rajasthani culture and attract global tourists, featuring traditional dance and empowering local artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:27 IST
Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari unveiled the "Ghoomar Festival 2025" poster at Tourism Bhavan, highlighting the inaugural simultaneous celebration across all seven divisional headquarters on November 19. The festival, a symbol of Rajasthan's cultural pride, will feature events in Jaipur at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium.

Diya Kumari emphasized the importance of the festival as a cultural emblem and noted the extensive preparations, including training by renowned teachers at Jawahar Kala Kendra from November 11 to 16. The event aims to captivate both domestic and international audiences through widespread publicity, inviting tourists to immerse in Rajasthani culture.

The government has appointed nodal officers for smooth execution, underscoring Ghoomar's status as a vibrant tradition that celebrates womanhood through music, dance, and handicrafts. The festival not only preserves Rajasthan's heritage but also empowers rural women by elevating their crafts.

Latest News

