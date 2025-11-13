Snakehead Surge: Turning a Threat into Economic Opportunity

An invasive fish species, the snakehead, is threatening the livelihoods in a northwestern Sri Lankan village by drastically reducing traditional fish and shellfish numbers in the Deduru Oya reservoir. Local fishers are planning to transform this challenge into an opportunity.

Over the past two years, fishers have observed a decline in the local fish population, while the aggressive snakehead fish, previously unseen in Sri Lanka, have multiplied rapidly. Officials believe these fish arrived with imported ornamental species. Once their tanks could no longer contain them, they were released into the reservoir.

Dr. Kelum Wijenayake, an academic studying the snakehead, explains that the reservoir offers an excellent breeding ground for them due to an absence of predators. These fish have sharp teeth and strong jaws, allowing them to outcompete native species, which are vital for the local ecosystem, he added.

Local fishermen have reported that snakeheads grow significantly larger than traditional species, with some weighing up to 7 kilograms. Despite unsuccessful attempts to control their population through angler competitions, fishers remain hopeful. Ranjith Kumara, the area's fishers association secretary, suggests promoting angler tourism. Additionally, fisherman Sujeewa Kariyawasam highlights the potential of producing salted dried fish from snakeheads, which has started gaining popularity as a delicacy, presenting a possible economic boon.

This dual approach of creating demand for snakehead fish products and encouraging angler tourism could help stabilize the reservoir's ecosystem while providing economic benefits to the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)