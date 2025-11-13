Left Menu

Tragic Pact: Teenage Love Ends in Fatal Poisoning

A 16-year-old girl died and her 19-year-old friend is in critical condition after ingesting poison. The act followed familial opposition to their intended marriage. Authorities reported that Raj Sonkar had previously eloped with the girl, leading to legal actions. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:15 IST
Tragic Pact: Teenage Love Ends in Fatal Poisoning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident struck on Thursday morning as a 16-year-old girl died and her 19-year-old friend, Raj Sonkar, was left in critical condition after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Authorities revealed that opposition from their families to their marriage plans drove the young couple to take this drastic step.

Chakia Circle Officer Raghuraj noted that the couple had been in a long-term relationship and planned to end their lives together. Police responded swiftly, transporting them to the district joint hospital in Chakia. Unfortunately, the girl succumbed during treatment, while Sonkar remains in serious condition.

Raj had previously eloped with the girl, prompting a legal case against him. The police are conducting further investigations to uncover additional details surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

 India
2
Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
3
Unity Against Terror: Shahi Imam Stands Firm

Unity Against Terror: Shahi Imam Stands Firm

 India
4
Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S. Legislation and South African Optimism

Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S. Legislation and South African Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025