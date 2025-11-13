Tragic Pact: Teenage Love Ends in Fatal Poisoning

A tragic incident struck on Thursday morning as a 16-year-old girl died and her 19-year-old friend, Raj Sonkar, was left in critical condition after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Authorities revealed that opposition from their families to their marriage plans drove the young couple to take this drastic step.

Chakia Circle Officer Raghuraj noted that the couple had been in a long-term relationship and planned to end their lives together. Police responded swiftly, transporting them to the district joint hospital in Chakia. Unfortunately, the girl succumbed during treatment, while Sonkar remains in serious condition.

Raj had previously eloped with the girl, prompting a legal case against him. The police are conducting further investigations to uncover additional details surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.