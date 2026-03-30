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Teen Innovators Launch 'Veer Sahara': Streamlining Support for Defence Families

Two students from Jayshree Periwal International School have developed Veer Sahara, a platform to ease access to government welfare schemes for defence families. By offering a simple and AI-assisted application process in English and Hindi, the platform aims to reduce barriers and improve timely benefits delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:53 IST
Teen Innovators Launch 'Veer Sahara': Streamlining Support for Defence Families
Grade 11 students from Jayshree Periwal International School, Kanishk Rungta and Krishaa Rungta, have developed Veer Sahara App. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant effort to bridge the divide between government welfare initiatives and their beneficiaries, Kanishk Rungta and Krishaa Rungta, Grade 11 students from Jayshree Periwal International School, have unveiled a new digital solution named Veer Sahara. This platform is designed to streamline access to government support, specifically targeting defence families.

Veer Sahara simplifies the application process by providing users with a choice between a step-by-step form and an AI-guided interface that helps them navigate the procedure verbally. It identifies eligible schemes and provides direct application links based on the information submitted, making the entire process accessible in both English and Hindi. The platform's primary objective is to remove complexity, minimize the need for intermediaries, and ultimately enhance awareness and efficiency in benefit access for ex-servicemen, widows, dependents, and the families of martyrs.

Highlighting the motivation behind the project, Kanishk Rungta said, "Despite the plethora of government programs, many families face challenges accessing their rightful benefits due to lack of awareness and procedural complexities. Our goal with Veer Sahara is to simplify this journey, ensuring that support is both accessible and transparent." Krishaa Rungta added, "For us, this is as much about technology as it is about ensuring dignity and ease for those who have sacrificed for the country."

(With inputs from agencies.)

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