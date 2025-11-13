U.S. Treasury Targets Mexican Empire Tied to Cartel

The United States Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against members of Mexico's Hysa family. The department alleges that the family has been operating an empire of casinos and restaurants as a facade to launder funds for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel.

The move comes amid heightened efforts to clamp down on financial networks that fund organized crime. While the Hysa family has consistently denied any links to criminal activities in the past, the Treasury's actions suggest solid evidence of illicit engagements.

This development marks a significant step in the U.S.'s ongoing battle against drug cartels, signaling that businesses believed to be legitimate may still be under scrutiny if linked to money laundering activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)