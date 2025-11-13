Tharoor Calls for Unity Following Deadly Delhi Blast

In the wake of a confirmed terrorist attack in Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has underscored the importance of punishing those responsible and bolstering security measures to protect citizens. Tharoor, speaking to ANI, supported the government's actions and called for political unity to address national security concerns.

The incident, identified as a terrorist attack, has led to multi-agency investigations with entities like the NIA and Delhi Police's Special Cell working to uncover more details. Security levels have been heightened across several states following the blast.

Tragically, Bilal, a 34-year-old victim of the explosion, has succumbed to his injuries, marking another loss from the event. Authorities continue to thoroughly investigate the blast site, focusing on uncovering the cause and ensuring public safety.