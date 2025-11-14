Leadership Drives Success in Cooperative Banking: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday underscored the necessity of strong leadership for the success of cooperative banks while speaking at the inauguration of the tenth branch of Chitnavispura Sahakari Bank Ltd. in Nagpur.

Speaking to a gathered audience, Gadkari congratulated the bank, which originated as a cooperative credit society in 1931, for its steady growth. As a native of Nagpur, Gadkari expressed pride in the bank's accomplishments.

He noted that multiple generations of leadership at Chitnavispura bank have effectively built trust with the public, allowing the bank to extend loans and garner deposits. Gadkari also spotlighted developmental progress in East Nagpur, where the bank's new branch is located.

