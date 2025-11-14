UK Pauses Sanctions, Offers Lifeline to Bulgaria's Lukoil Amidst Energy Crisis

The United Kingdom has temporarily halted sanctions enabling the Bulgarian-owned Burgas refinery, under Russia's Lukoil, to maintain business operations with various companies and banks. This move provides a critical respite amid escalating energy concerns in Europe.

Previously, both Britain and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's major oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, with the intention of cutting financial support for Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. However, Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation has now issued a special license allowing transactions involving the Bulgarian subsidiaries of Lukoil, which will be valid until February 14.

A senior source indicated that similar measures from the U.S. are anticipated shortly. Meanwhile, Bulgaria's fuel reserves are critically low, with political leaders seeking additional exemptions from U.S. sanctions to ensure energy security.

