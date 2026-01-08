Power Struggles: Energy Crisis in War-torn Ukraine

Russian strikes late Wednesday resulted in a near-total blackout in Ukraine's southeastern regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukraine's energy ministry.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the compounded challenges of impending snowfalls and plummeting temperatures, highlighting the taxing conditions faced by energy workers striving to maintain power and heat amid ongoing attacks on Ukraine's energy network.

Amid the extensive outages, local officials are urging communities to prepare for extended power cuts and utilize generators where possible, as the country's critical infrastructure operates under immense strain.