Akme Fintrade Reports Impressive Growth with a 23.3% Profit Surge

Akme Fintrade (India) reported a 23.3% rise in net profit for the second quarter of 2025, with net income reaching Rs 10 crore. The finance company, specializing in rural and semi-urban loans, also plans to launch a gold loan segment, expanding its financial portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akme Fintrade (India), a prominent player in the non-banking finance sector, has announced a significant 23.3% increase in net profit for the second quarter ending September 2025, totaling Rs 10 crore. The company's total income rose by 45.2% from the previous year, reaching Rs 34.88 crore.

Specializing in vehicle and business loans, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets, Akme Fintrade reported a robust year-on-year performance, fueled by a rise in the demand for vehicle loans. Its advances grew by 10.98% to Rs 677.76 crore, supported by increased disbursals and interest income.

Looking ahead, Akme Fintrade is set to diversify its financial offerings with the introduction of a new gold loan segment, approved by its board. 'We are thrilled to see robust growth and anticipate further expansion with our new portfolio addition,' said CEO Akash Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

