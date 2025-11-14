Akme Fintrade Reports Impressive Growth with a 23.3% Profit Surge

Akme Fintrade (India), a prominent player in the non-banking finance sector, has announced a significant 23.3% increase in net profit for the second quarter ending September 2025, totaling Rs 10 crore. The company's total income rose by 45.2% from the previous year, reaching Rs 34.88 crore.

Specializing in vehicle and business loans, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets, Akme Fintrade reported a robust year-on-year performance, fueled by a rise in the demand for vehicle loans. Its advances grew by 10.98% to Rs 677.76 crore, supported by increased disbursals and interest income.

Looking ahead, Akme Fintrade is set to diversify its financial offerings with the introduction of a new gold loan segment, approved by its board. 'We are thrilled to see robust growth and anticipate further expansion with our new portfolio addition,' said CEO Akash Jain.

