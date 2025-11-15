Honoring Jharkhand's Legacy: A Silver Jubilee Celebration and Birsa Munda's 150th Anniversary

In a heartfelt message, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings on Jharkhand's Foundation Day, paying tribute to the iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda. The Vice President hailed Jharkhand as a land of valour and rich tribal culture, renowned for its glorious history and contribution to the nation's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, acknowledging his role in the country's freedom movement. Modi described Jharkhand as being enriched with tribal culture and wished for its continued progress and prosperity.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, coinciding with Munda's birth anniversary. The Central Government is marking the occasion with a national celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, underscoring Munda's enduring legacy in the fight against colonial rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)