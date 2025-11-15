Serbia's Strategic Oil Reprieve Amid U.S. Sanctions

Serbia has been granted a crucial three-month reprieve that affects its oil company NIS amidst U.S. sanctions. This development comes as a relief with winter approaching.

Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, possessing a controlling 56% stake in NIS, have shown readiness to relinquish their control to a third party. This move is an attempt to navigate around the stringent sanctions.

Although the U.S. initially targeted Russia's oil sector with sanctions in January, the restrictions specifically on NIS were delayed multiple times before finally taking effect on October 8, potentially jeopardizing Serbia's oil supply.

