FIRs Filed Against Al-Falah University Amid Red Fort Blast Probe

In the wake of a devastating explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station that claimed 12 lives, the Delhi Crime Branch has registered two First Information Reports against Al-Falah University in Faridabad. The FIRs, according to the Delhi Police, are for charges of cheating and forgery, intensifying the investigation.

The Crime Branch's team visited the Al-Falah University office in Okhla, seeking evidence and documents. Authorities are delving into potential connections between the institution and individuals involved in the planning or facilitation of the deadly attack, as part of broader anti-terrorism efforts across the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Association of Indian Universities has suspended Al-Falah University's membership, citing academic integrity and precaution amidst the ongoing probe. This measure aims to prevent any misuse of the academic platform during the investigation, as security agencies ramp up checks nationwide to curb potential urban terrorist threats.