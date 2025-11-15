Left Menu

FIRs Filed Against Al-Falah University Amid Red Fort Blast Probe

The Delhi Crime Branch filed two FIRs against Al-Falah University following a deadly blast near Red Fort. The charges involve cheating and forgery. Authorities investigate potential links to the attack, while the Association of Indian Universities suspends the institution as a precautionary measure amid heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:28 IST
Al-Falah University in Faridabad (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station that claimed 12 lives, the Delhi Crime Branch has registered two First Information Reports against Al-Falah University in Faridabad. The FIRs, according to the Delhi Police, are for charges of cheating and forgery, intensifying the investigation.

The Crime Branch's team visited the Al-Falah University office in Okhla, seeking evidence and documents. Authorities are delving into potential connections between the institution and individuals involved in the planning or facilitation of the deadly attack, as part of broader anti-terrorism efforts across the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Association of Indian Universities has suspended Al-Falah University's membership, citing academic integrity and precaution amidst the ongoing probe. This measure aims to prevent any misuse of the academic platform during the investigation, as security agencies ramp up checks nationwide to curb potential urban terrorist threats.

