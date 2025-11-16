Novorossiysk Port Resumes Oil Loadings Post-Attack

Russia's Novorossiysk port, a crucial hub in the Black Sea, resumed oil loadings on Sunday following a two-day suspension caused by a Ukrainian attack, according to industry sources and LSEG data.

The port had paused oil exports, equivalent to 2.2 million barrels per day or roughly 2% of the global supply, after the attack on Friday. Sources indicated anonymously that operations have restarted.

LSEG data reports that two oil tankers, the Suezmax class Arlan and Aframax class Rodos, are actively loading at the port's berths. The attack damaged two berths, making it the most significant disruption to date on Russia's Black Sea crude export facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)