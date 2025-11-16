Left Menu

Novorossiysk Port Resumes Oil Loadings Post-Attack

Oil loadings at Russia's Novorossiysk port resumed after a two-day halt due to a Ukrainian missile and drone attack. The port, responsible for 2% of global oil supply, had suspended operations following damage to oil berths. LSEG data confirmed the resumption of oil loading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:17 IST
Novorossiysk Port Resumes Oil Loadings Post-Attack

Russia's Novorossiysk port, a crucial hub in the Black Sea, resumed oil loadings on Sunday following a two-day suspension caused by a Ukrainian attack, according to industry sources and LSEG data.

The port had paused oil exports, equivalent to 2.2 million barrels per day or roughly 2% of the global supply, after the attack on Friday. Sources indicated anonymously that operations have restarted.

LSEG data reports that two oil tankers, the Suezmax class Arlan and Aframax class Rodos, are actively loading at the port's berths. The attack damaged two berths, making it the most significant disruption to date on Russia's Black Sea crude export facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Captures Notorious Drug Lord 'Pipo' in Spain

Ecuador Captures Notorious Drug Lord 'Pipo' in Spain

 Ecuador
2
COP30: Shaping the Future with a Fossil Fuel Roadmap

COP30: Shaping the Future with a Fossil Fuel Roadmap

 Brazil
3
Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani Power Through to Snooker World Cup Knockouts

Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani Power Through to Snooker World Cup Knockout...

 Oman
4
Makhachev's Mastery: A Paradigm Shift in UFC's Welterweight Division

Makhachev's Mastery: A Paradigm Shift in UFC's Welterweight Division

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025