Late-Night Shootout in Khurja: Police Capture Notorious Criminals

In a dramatic late-night shootout in Khurja Nagar, two criminals were injured, and two were apprehended following a brazen exchange of gunfire at a police checkpoint. Officials reported that the incident occurred near Kasairu Cut, where officers signalled two suspicious motorcycles to halt, but the riders responded with gunfire.

Khurja Circle Officer Purnima Singh detailed the unfolding of the event on November 16. Instead of stopping as instructed, the four riders opened fire, prompting police to a retaliatory response that left two of the suspects, identified as Aman from Aligarh and Govind from Kannauj, injured and subsequently taken to the Central Medical Commission for treatment.

The remaining two suspects, Kanhaiya, Aman's brother, and Shivam from Kannauj, were promptly arrested. CO Singh described the group as notorious for committing theft on public transport. Police recovered Rs 12,000, two illegal pistols, and two motorcycles, with several theft and robbery cases already registered against them.

In a related development, a separate armed encounter took place near the canal within the Kodor Police Station area. Here, police managed to subdue Aditya and Deepak, both from Lakhanpur, Uttarakhand. ASP Shailendra Lal confirmed their involvement in over a dozen theft cases, preying on train and bus passengers.

During the Kodor operation, a pistol, motorcycle, and various stolen personal items were seized. The ongoing investigations indicate a significant crackdown on criminal activities across the region.

