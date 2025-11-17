BJP to Kickstart Government Formation in Bihar Post-Election Triumph

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin declared that the formation of a new government in Bihar will commence on Tuesday. This announcement follows the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decisive victory in the 2025 Assembly Elections. Although November 19-20 surfaces as potential dates for the oath-taking ceremony, no final confirmation has been made.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced earlier that the party will choose its Legislature Party leader on November 18. He assured that the government formation task will be complete by November 21. "The BJP Legislature Party meeting is set for 10 AM tomorrow at Atal Sabhaghar where the leader will be selected. Observers from the Centre will attend, followed by an NDA meeting to finalize government formation," stated Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reinforced that Nitish Kumar will be the NDA's Chief Ministerial face, dismissing any notion of bargaining for cabinet positions. Manjhi underscored their willingness to accept any role offered, emphasizing that cabinet portfolios were not their agenda.

