Left Menu

BJP to Kickstart Government Formation in Bihar Post-Election Triumph

BJP leader Nitin Nabin announced the initiation of government formation in Bihar, following NDA's triumph in Assembly Elections 2025. Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal stated the process would conclude by November 21. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi confirmed Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:25 IST
BJP to Kickstart Government Formation in Bihar Post-Election Triumph
BJP leader Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin declared that the formation of a new government in Bihar will commence on Tuesday. This announcement follows the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decisive victory in the 2025 Assembly Elections. Although November 19-20 surfaces as potential dates for the oath-taking ceremony, no final confirmation has been made.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced earlier that the party will choose its Legislature Party leader on November 18. He assured that the government formation task will be complete by November 21. "The BJP Legislature Party meeting is set for 10 AM tomorrow at Atal Sabhaghar where the leader will be selected. Observers from the Centre will attend, followed by an NDA meeting to finalize government formation," stated Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reinforced that Nitish Kumar will be the NDA's Chief Ministerial face, dismissing any notion of bargaining for cabinet positions. Manjhi underscored their willingness to accept any role offered, emphasizing that cabinet portfolios were not their agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

 China
3
Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seat Allocation at Vaishno Devi Institute

Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seat Allocation at Vaishno Devi Institute

 India
4
Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025