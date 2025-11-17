Left Menu

Kazakh Oil Transfers Resume at Novorossiysk Port

Oil loading operations at Novorossiysk port in Russia have resumed following a two-day halt caused by a Ukrainian attack. The intake and transfer of Kazakh oil are back on track, according to industry sources and LSEG data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:34 IST
Kazakh Oil Transfers Resume at Novorossiysk Port
  • Country:
  • Russia

Operations for the intake and transfer of Kazakh oil have recommenced at Russia's Novorossiysk port, as reported by the Interfax news agency on Monday.

According to two industry sources and data from LSEG, oil loadings resumed on Sunday after being suspended for two days due to a Ukrainian attack.

The interruption had raised concerns about supply disruptions, but the port is now functioning normally, ensuring the continuity of oil shipments.

TRENDING

1
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

 India
2
Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

 India
3
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

 India
4
Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025