Kazakh Oil Transfers Resume at Novorossiysk Port
Oil loading operations at Novorossiysk port in Russia have resumed following a two-day halt caused by a Ukrainian attack. The intake and transfer of Kazakh oil are back on track, according to industry sources and LSEG data.
Operations for the intake and transfer of Kazakh oil have recommenced at Russia's Novorossiysk port, as reported by the Interfax news agency on Monday.
According to two industry sources and data from LSEG, oil loadings resumed on Sunday after being suspended for two days due to a Ukrainian attack.
The interruption had raised concerns about supply disruptions, but the port is now functioning normally, ensuring the continuity of oil shipments.
