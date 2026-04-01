A Russian oil tanker, carrying 730,000 barrels, docked at Cuba's Matanzas port on Tuesday, providing much-needed relief during a prolonged energy crisis. The arrival is the first in three months, made possible after the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump allowed the vessel to bypass an energy blockade.

The tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, was celebrated by Cuban officials and residents, including the Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy, who expressed gratitude towards Russia for its support. This shipment is expected to yield approximately 180,000 barrels of diesel, catering to Cuba's daily energy needs for nine to ten days.

Despite this temporary reprieve, skepticism remains among locals regarding the distribution of the resources, as shortages and repeated blackouts continue to plague the island. The U.S. administration maintains its sanctions on Cuba, pressing for political and economic reforms, while allowing shipments based on humanitarian considerations.