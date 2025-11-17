Sebi's Ambitious Vision: Doubling India's Equity Market Investors

Sebi, the capital markets regulator, has set an ambitious goal to double the number of equity market investors in India within the next three to five years. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared this vision at the CII Financing Summit, drawing on recent survey findings indicating a strong investor enthusiasm.

Pandey emphasized the importance of maintaining market quality to draw investor attention, noting that the recent growth in unique investors, now at 12.2 crore, underscores this drive. He highlighted India's robust domestic investor base, suggesting their potential to buffer against global market corrections.

Addressing concerns about possible impacts from U.S. market fluctuations, Pandey asserted India's economic resilience, driven by high growth, government reforms, and favorable business conditions. With equity capital and corporate bonds reaching high marks, he portrayed these figures as signs of market maturity and public confidence.