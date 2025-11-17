CNG Supply Set to Resume in Mumbai by Tuesday

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) announced on Monday that the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) to pumps across Mumbai is anticipated to resume by Tuesday noon.

Currently, 60% or 225 of the 389 CNG pumps in the city are operational, as stated by MGL following a disruption caused by pipeline damage in the Wadala area.

The repair work is underway and once the pipeline issue is rectified, gas supply across MGL's network is expected to normalize. The company has assured that piped natural gas supply to homes remains unaffected.

