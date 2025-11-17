Dramatic Seizure: Tanker Anchored Off Iran's Coast

An oil products tanker seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards is now safely anchored off the coast of Bandar Abbas, according to its manager. The crew is reported to be safe, following the vessel's capture over alleged cargo violations.

The seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Talara is the first such action by Tehran since Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iran in June, prompting concerns about the safety of energy cargo vessels navigating these crucial waters.

Columbia Shipmanagement, the tanker's technical manager, is working with regional partners to resolve the situation and secure the release of its 21 crew members. This incident underscores the ongoing maritime security challenges in the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)