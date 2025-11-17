Left Menu

Court Denies Bail to Man Accused of Driving Wife to Suicide on Diwali Night

Karkardooma Court declined bail for Vashu Gupta, accused of driving his wife to suicide. The court cited the seriousness of the allegations, including harassment and cruelty. The decision follows the discovery of a suicide note implicating Gupta. The investigation remains ongoing, with potential witness tampering concerns.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karkardooma Court denied bail on Monday to Vashu Gupta, accused of abetting his wife's suicide amid allegations of torture and cruelty. The court, referencing the serious nature of the allegations, highlighted findings such as a suicide note discovered during the investigation. The note implicates Gupta in his wife's tragic decision on Diwali night earlier this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Swati Katiyar emphasized the gravity of the charges while rejecting Gupta's plea, presented despite his sister's pending marriage and his own. The judge noted that with the investigation still in its early stages, releasing Gupta could lead to witness intimidation and evidence tampering risks.

The prosecution opposed the bail, arguing the significance of the allegations and the nascent stage of the investigation. The victim's mother, represented by Advocate Atul Jain, also objected, underscoring the history of abuse allegedly inflicted by Gupta, which pushed the victim to such desperate measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

