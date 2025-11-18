Market Woes: AI and Economic Uncertainty Weigh on Global Stocks

In the wake of the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown, stocks in the United States took a beating, with trading days marked by investors' anxiety over escalating economic data. As Treasury yields and major stock indices fell, traders braced themselves for potential shifts in the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies.

While Nvidia prepares to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, market watchers are particularly concerned about predictions of dwindling AI demand—a sector pivotal to recent market rallies. Wealth manager Matthew Keator highlights the uncertainty surrounding tech sector valuations, sparking broader economic concerns.

Amidst upcoming Labor Department releases and corporate earnings reports, uncertainty lingers over anticipated job metrics and inflation indicators. With lawmakers ending a prolonged government shutdown, the focus now shifts to how global and U.S. markets adapt, reflected in falling global stocks and commodity prices.

