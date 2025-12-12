European Shares Climb as Global Markets Respond to Federal Reserve's Move

European shares opened higher on Friday, bolstered by overnight gains on Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed at a record high. This boost came as investors globally welcomed the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and remain optimistic about further decreases in 2026.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% at 582.96 as of 0807 GMT, following its largest one-day surge in over two weeks. Major stock exchanges in the region also saw improvements, with Spain's IBEX climbing 0.6% and Germany's DAX increasing by 0.5%.

Banks were at the forefront of these gains, with a 0.9% rise. BNP Paribas notably climbed 1.5% after announcing exclusive talks to sell its 67% stake in its Moroccan unit BMCI to Holmarcom Group. Investors took note of Wall Street's rally, where both the S&P 500 and the Dow achieved record highs, influenced by the Fed's unexpectedly dovish comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)