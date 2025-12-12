Left Menu

European Shares Climb as Global Markets Respond to Federal Reserve's Move

European shares rose on Friday following gains on Wall Street, buoyed by the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut. The pan-European STOXX 600 increased by 0.3%, while banks led sector gains. Investors interpreted the Fed's less hawkish stance positively, shifting from defensive sectors to more dynamic investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 13:49 IST
European Shares Climb as Global Markets Respond to Federal Reserve's Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares opened higher on Friday, bolstered by overnight gains on Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed at a record high. This boost came as investors globally welcomed the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and remain optimistic about further decreases in 2026.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% at 582.96 as of 0807 GMT, following its largest one-day surge in over two weeks. Major stock exchanges in the region also saw improvements, with Spain's IBEX climbing 0.6% and Germany's DAX increasing by 0.5%.

Banks were at the forefront of these gains, with a 0.9% rise. BNP Paribas notably climbed 1.5% after announcing exclusive talks to sell its 67% stake in its Moroccan unit BMCI to Holmarcom Group. Investors took note of Wall Street's rally, where both the S&P 500 and the Dow achieved record highs, influenced by the Fed's unexpectedly dovish comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025