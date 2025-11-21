Fire breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, 13 people injured

At least 13 people were injured in a fire which broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

The fire broke out at around 2 pm on Thursday at the 'Blue Zone', where all meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety.

''Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided,'' UN COP30 Presidency, which is organising the summit, and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said in a joint statement.

It is learnt that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the venue and promptly evacuated by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) protection detail.

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav was also present with the Indian delegation inside the Blue Zone when the fire broke out, but he and other officials safely exited the venue, a spokesperson of the ministry told PTI.

The joint statement said that the fire department and UN security officers responded swiftly, and the fire was controlled in approximately six minutes.

''People were evacuated safely. As a precaution, the Brazilian Government and the UNFCCC have jointly decided to temporarily close the Blue Zone while the fire department carries out a comprehensive safety assessment,'' it added.

The statement requested the delegates to await further official communication, which will be issued at 8 pm once the venue has been thoroughly evaluated and deemed fully safe.

The fire has not affected the 'Green Zone', where various stalls and exhibitions are organised, and remains open with activities continuing as scheduled, it added.

Cancellation of the day's remaining businesses has created uncertainty over the timely completion of the summit, with crucial negotiations still needed to hammer out a final roadmap ahead of the summit's last day on Friday.

Meanwhile, UNDSS, in a 'Flash Report' to its members immediately after the incident, said that the fire quickly spread to decorative textiles covering the sides and roof of the structure.

''Security personnel immediately responded using fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived. The fire was fully controlled,'' it added.

During the incident, some panic ensued as people began leaving the area. UNDSS uniformed personnel provided guidance and initiated an orderly evacuation.

''The UN Secretary-General was present on site and was promptly evacuated by the UNDSS protection detail.

''A headcount was activated, and all UNSMS (United Nations Security Management System) organisations have confirmed their personnel are accounted for and well. There are no reports of injuries among UNSMS staff or participants. The affected area remains closed at this time,'' the report said.

Immediately after the fire, the UNFCCC secretariat issued an urgent advisory and asked all to evacuate the venue.

''There is a fire incident in Zone B. Please evacuate the venue immediately. Further updates will be communicated by the Secretariat,'' it added.

The host country Brazil took over the entire venue, which is no longer a UN site.

''The Host Country Fire Chief has ordered the evacuation of the entire premises. The Fire Service will conduct full safety checks and is expected to provide an update at 4 pm,'' UNFCCC said in an update bulletin.

''The premises are now under the authority of the Host Country and are no longer considered a Blue Zone,'' it added.

In its third bulletin on the fire incident, UNFCC appreciated the delegates for the swift evacuation from the venue.

''The fire has been contained with limited damage. Delegates are advised that the venue will not reopen before 8 pm. Further communication will follow shortly,'' it added.

Huge clouds of black smoke billowed from the temporary tent, erected to hold the annual global event for setting roadmaps for the protection of the earth by preventing climate change. The smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

Minutes after the fire, the area was lashed with a spell of heavy rains, creating a difficult situation for thousands of attendees who had come out to the open from the venue.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC. The COP30 summit is taking place in the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

