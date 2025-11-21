"Ek ek ghuspatiye ko chun chun kar bahar nikalenge" Amit Shah says nationwide SIR an exercise to "protect democracy"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on citizens of the country to fully support the ongoing nationwide process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that the process is essential to protect and the country and democracy itself with the exercise ensuring that "every single infiltrator" will be removed from the electoral list. "Mein aaj yeh yeh spasht karna chahta hu ki hum is desh mein se eke k ghuspetiye ko chun chun kar bahar nikalenge, yeh humara pran nhai (today I want to make it clear that we will single-handedly remove all the infiltrators from this country. This is our pledge.) The SIR is a process to protect the country and our democracy.," Shah said while addressing Border Security Force's 61st Raising Day event at Haripur, Bhuj in Gujarat.

Without naming the parties in the INDIA bloc, Shah said that "certain political parties" are trying to weaken the campaign for eliminating the so called infiltrators, while also warning that them that the Bihar elections have already given a mandate to the NDA. "Unfortunately, some political parties are trying to weaken the campaign to eliminate the infiltrators. These political parties are opposing the SIR process and the Election Commission's voter list sanitisation," the Union Minister said.

Expressing his confidence in the purification of the electoral rolls, Shah said that the SIR is a "process to protect the country and our democracy" and appealed to everyone to support the process carried out by the Election Commission. "Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country to fully support the SIR process being carried out by the Election Commission. I want to warn those political parties involved in protecting the infiltrators that the Bihar elections are a mandate from the people of the country," he said.

Amit Shah also praised the BSF and armed forces for the bravery shown during Operation Sindoor. "Within a few days, due to the bravery of the BSF and the army, Pakistan declared a unilateral ceasefire (during the Operation Sindoor), and because of this, it became clear to the entire world that India's border and security forces should not be compromised; otherwise, they would have to face the consequences," he said.

BSF is the world's largest border guarding force, employing over 2.7 lakh personnel, and for over six decades, it has ensured the nation's robust security. At present BSF is holding 193 (including 03 NDRF) Battalions and seven BSF Arty Regiments guarding the International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Force was established in 1965 following the India-Pakistan war to enhance border security. Initially, BSF was raised with 25 Battalions and with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, North east region etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)