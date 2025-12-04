Shami puts Bengal on top of points table, all-round Abhishek wins another one for Punjab

Out-of-favour India veteran Mohammed Shami continued his impressive show in domestic circuit with match-winning figures of 4 for 13 as Bengal cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Services in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Thursday.

This was Bengal's fourth win in five games and with 16 points, Abhimanyu Easwaran's men lead the points table and look good to make the cut for the knock-out stages.

Easwaran, who himself is appearing for IPL auction auditions, did his cause no harm with a 37-ball 58 in Bengal's walk-in-the-park chase of 166, which was completed in just 15.1 overs. Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel (56 off 29 balls) also did his bit in a second-wicket stand of 93 in only 8.2 overs, which set up the chase nicely.

But this was possible only because of 'Player of The Match' Shami (4/13 in 3.2 overs) and current India international Akash Deep (3/27), who kept the Services down to a manageable 165 in 18.2 overs.

Shami got two wickets in his first spell, removing openers Gaurav Kocchar (0) and Ravi Chauhan (26 off 9 balls), while comeback man Mukesh Kumar (0/53 in 3 overs) was hammered all around. Off-spinner Writtick Chatterjee (2/32 in 4 overs) and Akash Deep got crucial middle-order wickets before Shami polished off the tail in his final spell.

Abhishek's all-round show puts Punjab in second position ====================================== World No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma smashed a nine-ball-34 and then took 3 for 23 with his left-arm spin after opening the bowling as Punjab brushed aside Puducherry's challenge by 54 runs to climb to the second spot in the points tally.

Batting first, Punjab scored a healthy 192 for 5 with Abhishek scoring all his runs through boundaries -- four boundaries and three sixes. In reply, Puducherry were all out for 138 in 18.4 overs. After opening the batting, Abhishek also opened the bowling and picked crucial wickets while getting as many as 15 dot balls.

He finished his individual campaign in the tournament with 242 runs at a strike rate of 275 and five wickets. He will now join the Indian team for the T20I series. Hardik takes 1/16 in Baroda's easy win over Gujarat =================================== In another high-profile group league game, Hardik Pandya, after a swashbuckling knock against Punjab in his comeback, bowled tightly to finish his four-over spell with 1 for 16 in Baroda's comfortable eight-wicket victory against Gujarat.

Gujarat were dismissed for just 73 in 14.1 overs with only two players reaching double digits. Hardik accounted for the CSK danger man Urvil Patel (7), who offered a return catch. Former India U-19 seamer Raj Limbani took 3 for 5.

Baroda knocked off the runs in just 6.4 overs although Hardik's returns with the willow was a mere 10 off 6 balls. The all-rounder will fly off to Cuttack on December 6 to link up with the Indian T20I squad for the five-match series against South Africa starting December 9.

Kamboj, Dalal win it for Haryana ====================== Seamers Anshul Kamboj (3/44), Anuj Thakral (3/31) and batter Yashvardhan Dalal (76 n.o. off 44 balls) played major roles in Haryana's seven-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in another group league game here.

Batting first, HP scored 176 for 8 and Haryana surpassed the target in 18 overs. Dalal hit seven fours and four huge sixes.

Brief Scores: Services 165 in 18.2 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 38; Mohammed Shami 4/13, Akash Deep 3/27). Bengal 167/3 in 15.1 overs (Abhishek Porel 56, Abhimanyu Easwaran 58). Bengal won by 7 wickets.

Punjab 192/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Salil Arora 44 not out). Puducherry 138 in 18.4 overs (Sidak Singh 61, Abhishek Sharma 3/23). Punjab won by 54 runs. Gujarat 73 in 14.1 overs (Hardik Pandya 1/16, Raj Limbani 3/5). Baroda 74/2 in 6.2 overs (Shashwat Rawat 30, Ravi Bishnoi 2/26). Baroda won by 8 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 176/8 in 20 overs (Ekant Sen 44, Anshul Kamboj 3/44, Anuj Thakral 3/31). Haryana 177/3 in 18 overs (Yashvardhan Dalal 76 n.o., Vaibhav Arora 1/22). Haryana won by 7 wickets.

