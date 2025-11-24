The Chip Crisis: A Wake-Up Call for the Automotive Industry

A factory in China's industrial south, operated by Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, has become a critical point for automotive chips, disrupting the global sector. Automakers, previously caught off-guard by supply-chain disruptions during COVID-19, now face another challenge, this time from geopolitical tensions.

The Dutch government's recent control over Nexperia revealed vulnerabilities in the industry's reliance on low-tech chips. As China halted exports of finished Nexperia chips, Nissan and Honda had to cut production, highlighting the industry's strategic vulnerability beyond high-tech components.

This crisis emphasizes the critical role mundane components play in the global supply chain, showcasing China's ability to influence international production. The report underscores the need for automakers to diversify supply chains and hold extra inventory to mitigate future geopolitical shocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)