Xend Revolutionizes Global Payments with Unprecedented Interoperability

In a major leap for global finance, TerraPay has introduced Xend, an innovative Payments Interoperability Network, aimed at erasing the boundaries between digital wallets, banks, and cards. Xend was unveiled at the 2025 Xend Partner Meet in Dubai and promises to unify these elements into a borderless financial system.

By partnering with Swift, Xend allows for seamless cross-border transactions, connecting 11,500 banks and over 150 million acceptance locations to existing wallet apps. This integration makes global financial interactions as easy as phone roaming, potentially reaching 3.7 billion wallet endpoints worldwide.

The introduction of Xend marks a significant turning point as global payment leaders and digital wallet innovators convened to witness the dawn of universal payments interoperability, linking digital wallets directly with the formal financial system on a global scale.

