Biting cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot coldest at 3 deg C
Bone-chilling cold prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with Faridkot recording the lowest minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius among the two neighbouring states on Friday.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.
Bathinda in Punjab recorded a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius.
Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 5.6 degrees, Patiala 5.8 degrees, Gurdaspur 5.5 degrees while Ferozepur registered a minimum of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place at a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius while Hisar also reeled under a piercing cold weather, recording a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius.
Among other places in the state, Karnal recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Ambala 7.7 degrees, Rohtak 6 degrees, Bhiwani 6 degrees while Sirsa recorded a minimum of 5.4 degrees Celsius.
