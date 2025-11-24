Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: India and Europe Unite to Strengthen Artillery Ammunition

A prominent Indian defence company collaborates with a Franco-German group to supply precision-guided 'Katana' ammunition to the Indian Army, enhancing India's artillery capabilities. This alliance aligns with the 'Make in India' policy, addressing the urgent demand for advanced 155 mm artillery systems and ammunition.

  • India

In a significant advancement for the defence sector, a renowned Indian aerospace and defence company has formed a strategic partnership with a Franco-German defence group. This collaboration is aimed at supplying the Indian Army with the state-of-the-art 'Katana family of ammunition,' as revealed in a recent statement.

The teaming agreement between India's SMPP and the KNDS Group emphasizes the importance of producing the ammunition under India's 'Make in India' initiative. This partnership addresses a growing need for advanced 155 mm artillery systems, following concerns about the Indian Army's extensive requirements.

The advanced Katana ammunition boasts features such as laser seeker technology and hybrid guidance systems, offering unmatched precision and a robust solution against armored threats. The deal, signed at the Milipol Exhibition in Paris, marks a pivotal step in bolstering India's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

