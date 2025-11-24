Strategic Alliance: India and Europe Unite to Strengthen Artillery Ammunition

In a significant advancement for the defence sector, a renowned Indian aerospace and defence company has formed a strategic partnership with a Franco-German defence group. This collaboration is aimed at supplying the Indian Army with the state-of-the-art 'Katana family of ammunition,' as revealed in a recent statement.

The teaming agreement between India's SMPP and the KNDS Group emphasizes the importance of producing the ammunition under India's 'Make in India' initiative. This partnership addresses a growing need for advanced 155 mm artillery systems, following concerns about the Indian Army's extensive requirements.

The advanced Katana ammunition boasts features such as laser seeker technology and hybrid guidance systems, offering unmatched precision and a robust solution against armored threats. The deal, signed at the Milipol Exhibition in Paris, marks a pivotal step in bolstering India's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)