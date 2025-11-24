Trump Administration's Aid and Chinese Soybean Deal for U.S. Farmers

The Trump administration is set to announce an aid package for American farmers, coupled with a deal concerning Chinese soybean purchases, according to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The long-awaited plan aims to provide much-needed relief to farmers affected by low crop prices and trade tensions.

China has committed to purchasing 12 million metric tons of American soybeans, a move expected to bolster crop prices. This development follows discussions between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Recently, China bought 1.6 million metric tons of soybeans, marking their largest single-week purchase in two years.

Secretary Rollins stated that the soybean purchase agreement is nearing completion, expressing confidence in China's commitment to its purchase targets. The official announcement and subsequent orders are anticipated to be finalized by the end of the year, with shipments beginning early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)