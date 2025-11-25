Nagaland Launches Gender Resource Center Amid Rising Gender-based Violence

Nagaland's Advisor for Social Welfare, MLA Wangpang Konyak, inaugurated the state's first gender resource centre while launching the global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. He described this step as pivotal towards creating a violence-free society.

Dismayed by a surge of violence against women in Kohima, Konyak stressed that this human rights crisis affects one in three women globally. He urged communities to break their silence, emphasizing gender-based violence as a societal issue.

Konyak championed greater male participation in the HeForShe campaign, insisting on a societal shift where 'real men' protect and respect women. With support from entities like the Ministry of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, he envisioned a safer future for Nagaland's women and girls.

