Left Menu

Nagaland Launches Gender Resource Center Amid Rising Gender-based Violence

Nagaland MLA Wangpang Konyak launched a gender resource center during the global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Addressing rising gender-based violence, Konyak emphasized the need for male involvement in ensuring safety and equality, and highlighted initiatives like HeForShe, Mission Shakti, and SheBox for creating a safer society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:27 IST
Nagaland Launches Gender Resource Center Amid Rising Gender-based Violence
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Advisor for Social Welfare, MLA Wangpang Konyak, inaugurated the state's first gender resource centre while launching the global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. He described this step as pivotal towards creating a violence-free society.

Dismayed by a surge of violence against women in Kohima, Konyak stressed that this human rights crisis affects one in three women globally. He urged communities to break their silence, emphasizing gender-based violence as a societal issue.

Konyak championed greater male participation in the HeForShe campaign, insisting on a societal shift where 'real men' protect and respect women. With support from entities like the Ministry of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, he envisioned a safer future for Nagaland's women and girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

 Global
2
Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

 India
3
Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

 India
4
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial V...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025