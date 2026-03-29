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DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the DMK's pre-election manifesto, highlighting the 'Illatharasi' scheme, which offers a Rs 8,000 coupon for women to buy household electronics. The manifesto includes various welfare measures targeting education, industry, farming, and women empowerment, aiming to enhance the state's socio-economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:33 IST
DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin has unveiled his party's manifesto ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections.

A significant highlight is the 'Illatharasi' scheme, providing a Rs 8,000 coupon for women to purchase or replace household electronics, underlining the DMK's focus on women empowerment.

Among other promises are increased support for education, industry, and farming, including the ambitious aim to create 50 lakh jobs through Rs 18 lakh crore foreign investment within five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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