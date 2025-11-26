Kremlin Aide Ushakov Dismisses U.S. Peace Plan Discussions in Abu Dhabi
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that discussions related to a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine did not occur during meetings in Abu Dhabi. He stated that the plan has not been deliberated in detail with any party so far, although versions have been received by Moscow.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Wednesday that a proposed U.S. peace plan for Ukraine was not part of the agenda during the recent talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi. Ushakov clarified that no detailed discussions about the peace plan have taken place yet.
The confirmation came during an interview with a Russian state TV reporter, where Ushakov emphasized that the peace plan remains undiscussed in depth with anyone at present.
The state-run RIA news agency reported Ushakov stating that Moscow has been handed the 'latest versions' of the peace plan drafted by the United States. However, any specifics or further negotiations are yet to be revealed.
