Seviora Group's Strategic Move: Integrating Pavilion Capital to Expand Asset Management

Seviora Group, owned by Temasek, announced its strategic move to integrate Pavilion Capital into its platform, aiming to form a leading asset management group centered in Asia. With this integration, the combined assets under management will rise to approximately $72 billion.

Pavilion Capital will maintain its brand identity and focus on pan-Asia investments while marketing its products under the Seviora umbrella. Tow Heng Tan, CEO of Pavilion, will oversee the transition until his planned retirement on March 31, after which the platform will report directly to Seviora CEO Gabriel Lim.

This initiative is part of Seviora's broader ambition to establish itself as Asia's premier asset management group. The integration, pending regulatory approval, is expected to finalize in the first quarter of 2026. The move aligns with Temasek's larger structural overhaul to enhance its investment strategies and adaptability amidst dynamic geopolitical and market conditions.

