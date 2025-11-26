UK's New Oil & Gas Licensing: A Balancing Act with Taxes and Net Zero Goals

Britain announced an easing of its stance on new oil and gas production licenses, now allowing some development on existing fields, a move that dampens industry hopes for an early cessation of windfall taxes.

Despite past pledges to halt new licenses to meet net zero goals by 2050, the government will still issue licenses that comply with strict guidelines, now linking operations to current fields and infrastructure.

The industry expresses disappointment as the windfall tax remains until 2030, with a new framework set to replace it. This constrains North Sea investments and aligns with the government's commitment to fund renewable initiatives from oil and gas revenues.