Life Insurance Sector: Predicting Growth and Challenges

Rating agency Icra has projected significant growth in the life insurance sector's individual new business premium (NBP), anticipating it to reach Rs 1.8 lakh crore by 2025-26 and Rs 2 lakh crore the following year, up from Rs 1.66 lakh crore by March 2025.

The agency highlighted potential short-term pressure on value of new business margins due to the loss of input tax credit, following a GST exemption. However, medium-term improvements are expected as customer affordability enhances with the exemption, boosting individual NBP growth.

Icra's report also states that despite a moderate solvency forecast amid strong anticipated growth, the sector is set to stay well above the regulatory minimum. Private insurers are likely to capture a larger market share, contributing to the upward trajectory of overall NBP.

(With inputs from agencies.)