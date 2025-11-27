Left Menu

Life Insurance Sector: Predicting Growth and Challenges

Rating agency Icra forecasts significant growth in individual new business premium for the life insurance sector, predicting an increase to Rs 2 lakh crore by 2026. Despite pressures on value of new business margins, the sector is poised to exceed regulatory solvency requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rating agency Icra has projected significant growth in the life insurance sector's individual new business premium (NBP), anticipating it to reach Rs 1.8 lakh crore by 2025-26 and Rs 2 lakh crore the following year, up from Rs 1.66 lakh crore by March 2025.

The agency highlighted potential short-term pressure on value of new business margins due to the loss of input tax credit, following a GST exemption. However, medium-term improvements are expected as customer affordability enhances with the exemption, boosting individual NBP growth.

Icra's report also states that despite a moderate solvency forecast amid strong anticipated growth, the sector is set to stay well above the regulatory minimum. Private insurers are likely to capture a larger market share, contributing to the upward trajectory of overall NBP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

