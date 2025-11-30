OPEC+ Holds Steady: Stability Over Ambition Amid Market Uncertainty

OPEC+ agreed to keep oil production levels steady for the first quarter of 2026, emphasizing stability over expansion as concerns about a potential supply glut loom.

The decision coincides with renewed U.S. efforts for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which may impact oil supply if sanctions are eased.

The group's commitment to stability was reaffirmed, with existing output cuts remaining unchanged. Anticipating future production challenges, OPEC+ will assess member production capacities from January to September 2026 to guide future quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)