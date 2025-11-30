Left Menu

OPEC+ Holds Steady: Stability Over Ambition Amid Market Uncertainty

OPEC+ maintains current oil output levels for early 2026, prioritizing market stability over ambition amid fears of excess supply. The decision coincides with U.S. efforts for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. The group affirmed significant output cuts, with capacity assessments planned to set future production baselines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:49 IST
OPEC+ agreed to keep oil production levels steady for the first quarter of 2026, emphasizing stability over expansion as concerns about a potential supply glut loom.

The decision coincides with renewed U.S. efforts for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which may impact oil supply if sanctions are eased.

The group's commitment to stability was reaffirmed, with existing output cuts remaining unchanged. Anticipating future production challenges, OPEC+ will assess member production capacities from January to September 2026 to guide future quotas.

