Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off: Calls for Active MP Participation

Ahead of the Winter Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to actively participate, highlighting Parliament's role in reflecting national aspirations and democratic values. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce key bills. Prime Minister Modi will set the session agenda with a media briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:34 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla has called upon Members of Parliament to engage actively, emphasizing the institution's role as the foremost platform for echoing the nation's aspirations and safeguarding democratic principles.

Birla stressed that Parliamentary proceedings not only shape duty and public welfare but also fortify the spirit of representation. The Speaker expressed hope that members would honor parliamentary traditions and actively contribute to the session's productivity.

The Winter Session is set to commence with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poised to introduce pivotal legislation, including amendments to the Central Excise Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address media representatives, establishing the legislative and political framework for the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

