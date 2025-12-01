Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off: Calls for Active MP Participation

With the onset of the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla has called upon Members of Parliament to engage actively, emphasizing the institution's role as the foremost platform for echoing the nation's aspirations and safeguarding democratic principles.

Birla stressed that Parliamentary proceedings not only shape duty and public welfare but also fortify the spirit of representation. The Speaker expressed hope that members would honor parliamentary traditions and actively contribute to the session's productivity.

The Winter Session is set to commence with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poised to introduce pivotal legislation, including amendments to the Central Excise Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address media representatives, establishing the legislative and political framework for the session.

