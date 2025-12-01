Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off: Calls for Active MP Participation
Ahead of the Winter Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to actively participate, highlighting Parliament's role in reflecting national aspirations and democratic values. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce key bills. Prime Minister Modi will set the session agenda with a media briefing.
- Country:
- India
With the onset of the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla has called upon Members of Parliament to engage actively, emphasizing the institution's role as the foremost platform for echoing the nation's aspirations and safeguarding democratic principles.
Birla stressed that Parliamentary proceedings not only shape duty and public welfare but also fortify the spirit of representation. The Speaker expressed hope that members would honor parliamentary traditions and actively contribute to the session's productivity.
The Winter Session is set to commence with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poised to introduce pivotal legislation, including amendments to the Central Excise Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address media representatives, establishing the legislative and political framework for the session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drama or Democracy? Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Accountability
Parliament: A Platform for Delivery, Not Drama, Says PM Modi
Call for Harmony: LJP's Chirag Paswan Urges Opposition for Productive Winter Parliament Session
Parliament Drama: Congress Hits Back at PM Modi Over Accusations
Parliament Showdown: Congress Demands Discussion on Booth Level Officer Deaths