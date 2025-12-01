Left Menu

Parliament Showdown: Congress Demands Discussion on Booth Level Officer Deaths

As Parliament's Winter Session begins, Congress MP K Suresh accuses the government of sidestepping urgent issues, specifically the deaths of Booth Level Officers during the revision of electoral rolls. The opposition seeks to suspend this process, demand investigations, and urge cooperation to address the stress on officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:36 IST
Parliament Showdown: Congress Demands Discussion on Booth Level Officer Deaths
Congress MP K Suresh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Winter Session of Parliament kicks off, Congress MP K Suresh has launched a scathing critique against the government, accusing it of avoiding discussion on the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Suresh underscored that the opposition raised an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding talks on this issue while Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge called an INDIA bloc meeting to strategize the session. Suresh highlighted that high workload and pressure have led to mental stress and suicides among BLOs.

Despite government assurances of readiness to address opposition concerns, tension looms over the Winter Session, which spans December 1-19. Opposition members demand reforms and thorough investigations into the BLOs' deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India
2
Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

 India
3
India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

 Global
4
Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025