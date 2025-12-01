Parliament Showdown: Congress Demands Discussion on Booth Level Officer Deaths
As Parliament's Winter Session begins, Congress MP K Suresh accuses the government of sidestepping urgent issues, specifically the deaths of Booth Level Officers during the revision of electoral rolls. The opposition seeks to suspend this process, demand investigations, and urge cooperation to address the stress on officers.
As the Winter Session of Parliament kicks off, Congress MP K Suresh has launched a scathing critique against the government, accusing it of avoiding discussion on the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Suresh underscored that the opposition raised an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding talks on this issue while Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge called an INDIA bloc meeting to strategize the session. Suresh highlighted that high workload and pressure have led to mental stress and suicides among BLOs.
Despite government assurances of readiness to address opposition concerns, tension looms over the Winter Session, which spans December 1-19. Opposition members demand reforms and thorough investigations into the BLOs' deaths.
