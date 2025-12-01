NIA Intensifies Crackdown: Multiple Raids in Search for Delhi Car Blast Conspirators
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting multiple raids across Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, targeting suspects linked to the Delhi car blast that killed 15 people. The agency has arrested several individuals and seized explosives, with the investigation ongoing to dismantle the terrorist network.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on conspirators behind the deadly November 10 Delhi car blast that resulted in 15 fatalities and multiple injuries. Raids are underway across Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, targeting locations linked to suspects involved in the attack.
According to sources, the searches include residential premises of arrested individuals and their associates in the Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The agency's actions follow the recent arrest of Soyab from Dhauj, Faridabad, who allegedly harboured the bomber, Umar Un Nabi. Soyab reportedly provided logistical support to facilitate the bomber's movements ahead of the attack.
The NIA has also arrested Shaheen Saeed, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, taking them into custody in Srinagar. The investigation revealed that Amir Rashid Ali facilitated the purchase of the car used in the blast, which has been forensically linked to deceased driver Umar. Efforts are ongoing to expose and dismantle the entire terrorist network behind the attack.
