Bondi orders law enforcement to investigate U.S. groups over accusations of domestic terrorism

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday ordered federal law enforcement to step up investigations into the anti-fascist antifa movement and other similar "extremist groups," and asked the FBI to compile a list of entities that might be engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 06:05 IST
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday ordered federal law enforcement to step up investigations into the anti-fascist antifa movement and other similar "extremist groups," and asked the FBI to compile a list of entities that might be engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The memo, which was sent to prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies, calls on the Justice Department to prioritize investigating and prosecuting acts of domestic terrorism, including any potential "tax crimes" involving "extremist groups" who defrauded the Internal Revenue Service.

"These domestic terrorists use violence or the threat of violence to advance political and social agendas, including opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favor of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity," Bondi wrote. She added that the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces "shall prioritize the investigation of such conduct." She also ordered federal law enforcement agencies to scour their files for any intelligence they may have on Antifa groups and provide it to investigators.

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

