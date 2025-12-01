Left Menu

Maharashtra's Local Body Elections: A Focus on Grassroots Issues

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urge focus on local issues and party workers amid Maharashtra's local body elections. Fadnavis emphasized non-confrontation with opponents while campaigning. Electoral delays in Pune district councils have shifted polling to December 20 due to court order timelines.

In the backdrop of Maharashtra's local body elections, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are urging that these elections remain centered on grassroots issues and the diligent efforts of party workers, rather than large-scale political conflicts.

At a recent press gathering in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shinde highlighted the importance of focusing on local concerns, saying, 'Local body elections are fought on local issues by local party workers. The senior leadership's presence in campaigns is vital but should not overshadow local matters.' Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, emphasizing his commitment to a campaign strategy that steers clear of personal attacks on political opponents.

In the midst of this political climate, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has postponed elections across several municipal councils in Pune district, following delays in court rulings on pivotal appeals. Consequently, the polling for the affected areas is rescheduled for December 20, as judicial decisions extending beyond the SEC's deadlines necessitated such changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

