Cricket-England all out for 334 in first innings in second Ashes test
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 09:45 IST
England were dismissed for 334 in their first innings on day two of the second Ashes test in Brisbane on Friday.
England won the toss and elected to bat first.
Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Perth.
