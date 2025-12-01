United States Takes Helm of G20: Prioritizes Economic Growth
The United States, as the new president of the G20, aims to propel economic growth by focusing on reducing regulatory constraints, securing energy supply chains, and fostering technological innovation. These core themes are intended to drive prosperity and growth among major global economies.
The United States has assumed the leadership of the Group of 20 major economies, a tenure that will last for the next 12 months, announced the U.S. State Department on Monday.
The U.S. highlighted its strategic initiatives which include minimizing regulatory burdens, ensuring affordable and secure energy supply chains, and fostering groundbreaking technologies and innovations. These priorities aim to stimulate economic prosperity across all major global economies.
During its presidency, the United States is committed to advancing these core themes, indicating a shifting focus toward economic growth within the current global landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
